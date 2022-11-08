*Results as of 11:56 p.m. CST. Results reflect voting in Hays County. Results are unofficial.

Winners are italicized.

State 

Governor: 

Greg Abbott REP: 43.65%

Beto O'Rourke DEM: 54.53%

Mark Tippetts LIB: 1.42%

Delilah Barrios GRN: 0.39%

Lieutenant Governor:

Dan Patrick REP: 42.51%

Mike Collier DEM: 53.71%

Shanna Steele LIB: 3.77%

Attorney General: 

Ken Paxton REP: 41.84%

Rochelle Mercedes Garza DEM: 54.38%

Mark Ash LIB: 3.78%

Texas Commissioner of the General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham REP: 45.67%

Jay Kleberg DEM: 51.87%

Alfred Molison GRN: 2.45%

Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts

Glenn Hegar REP: 45.82%

Janet T. Dudding DEM: 51.06%

V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza LIB: 3.12%

Texas Commissioner of Agriculture

Susan Hays DEM: 54.93%

Sid Miller REP: 45.07%

Texas Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian REP: 44.49%

Luke Warford DEM: 50.24%

Jaime Andres Díez LIB: 3.60%

Hunter Wayne Crow GRN: 1.66%

Texas Member, State Board of Education, District 5

Perla Muñoz Hopkins REP: 45.73%

Rebecca Bell-Metereau DEM: 54.27%

Texas State Senate District 21

Julie Dahlberg REP: 34.67%

Judith Zaffirini DEM: 62.42%

Arthur DiBianca LIB: 2.91%

Texas State House, District 45

Michelle Lopez REP: 40.82%

Erin Zwiener DEM: 59.18%

