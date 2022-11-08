*Results as of 11:56 p.m. CST. Results reflect voting in Hays County. Results are unofficial.
Winners are italicized.
State
Governor:
Greg Abbott REP: 43.65%
Beto O'Rourke DEM: 54.53%
Mark Tippetts LIB: 1.42%
Delilah Barrios GRN: 0.39%
Lieutenant Governor:
Dan Patrick REP: 42.51%
Mike Collier DEM: 53.71%
Shanna Steele LIB: 3.77%
Attorney General:
Ken Paxton REP: 41.84%
Rochelle Mercedes Garza DEM: 54.38%
Mark Ash LIB: 3.78%
Texas Commissioner of the General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham REP: 45.67%
Jay Kleberg DEM: 51.87%
Alfred Molison GRN: 2.45%
Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts
Glenn Hegar REP: 45.82%
Janet T. Dudding DEM: 51.06%
V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza LIB: 3.12%
Texas Commissioner of Agriculture
Susan Hays DEM: 54.93%
Sid Miller REP: 45.07%
Texas Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian REP: 44.49%
Luke Warford DEM: 50.24%
Jaime Andres Díez LIB: 3.60%
Hunter Wayne Crow GRN: 1.66%
Texas Member, State Board of Education, District 5
Perla Muñoz Hopkins REP: 45.73%
Rebecca Bell-Metereau DEM: 54.27%
Texas State Senate District 21
Julie Dahlberg REP: 34.67%
Judith Zaffirini DEM: 62.42%
Arthur DiBianca LIB: 2.91%
Texas State House, District 45
Michelle Lopez REP: 40.82%
Erin Zwiener DEM: 59.18%
