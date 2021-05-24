Hays County reports [] new COVID-19 fatalities, [] new COVID-19 cases
After moving away from Iowa in 2011, Kileigh Reed found herself in San Marcos where a strongly established and welcoming yoga community was present at the time. 10 years later, Reed is on a journey to create her own version of this welcoming yoga community through the founding of Wild Rice Studio.
With a heavy desire to discover the Black history of Fredericksburg, Texas, Dr. Paul Phillips III has partnered with Texas State's Department of Anthropology to possibly find unmarked graves at Der Stadt Friedhof Cemetery.
The Hays County Local Health Department reports one new COVID-19-related fatality, a Buda woman in her 40s. There have been a total of 246 fatalities in the county.
Maya Hinebaugh was elected captain of the Texas State quidditch team in April, becoming the team's first female captain in a decade. With the fall season just months away, she begins her work to rebuild the team after setbacks brought by COVID-19 and continues to drive diversity within the o…
Texas State softball (39-14 overall, 17-6 Sun Belt) was eliminated from the NCAA Regionals after suffering two consecutive shutouts to the University of Texas Longhorns 6-0 and the University of Oregon Ducks 2-0 on May 22.
