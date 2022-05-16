Located right off the Texas State campus at 512 Craddock Ave., The Retreat was voted San Marcos' best apartment complex.
The Retreat has gained popularity among students for its cottage-style apartments and luxurious amenities. Residents can also attend community events and participate in giveaways hosted by the complex.
The complex keeps students' academic success in mind by giving residents access to an Academic Sucess Center and private study rooms. There are also recreational activities throughout the grounds, such as a recreation center and golf simulator.
Managed by American Campus Communities, this is one of the four properties in San Marcos overseen by the group.
The Retreat's location provides residents with the perfect sense of seclusion without being far from campus and the city center.
