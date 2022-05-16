Black’s BBQ has been named Best Barbecue for the Stars of San Marcos for two years in a row. The venue has provided students and locals with a welcoming atmosphere and quality food.
This third-generation family-owned restaurant chain opened in 1932 in Lockhart, Texas, making it the oldest barbecue restaurant in Texas. At the San Marcos venue, located at 510 Hull St., not only will you find the best barbecue in San Marcos, but live entertainment every Friday.
Black’s BBQ serves eight different styles of meat served with sides such as extra cheesy mac & cheese and potato salad. With 90 years of experience under its belt, the restaurant has perfected its 12-hour meat smoking phase. Black’s menu also includes draft beers from local breweries.
The venue also includes a unique indoor dining room with a pet-friendly outdoor dining area.
Black’s BBQ is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit its website at www.blacksbbq.com.
