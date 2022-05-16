Clothing young women across the country, Pitaya is a staple in college towns. Founded in 1990 in Indiana, it has 16 locations across the United States.
Pitaya carries a wide selection of current, trendy clothing. All of the Pitaya label clothing is made in the United States.
Pitaya is located at 230 N. LBJ Drive and is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Shop in-store or order online at www.pitaya.com.
