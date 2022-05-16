With a location right off campus on LBJ, Mochas and Javas is a staple for Texas State students. Mochas and Javas is a local family-owned business that has locations across San Marcos and Frisco, Texas. Its San Marcos locations are on North LBJ Drive, Wonder World Drive and inside H-E-B on East Hopkins Street.
Founded in 2003, Mochas and Javas works with local vendors, producers and artists.
The owner, Kevin Carswell, worked with TX Coffee Traders to formulate Mochas and Javas’ signature brew that they have been using for 15 years. The coffee shop has a wide range of delicious coffee, espresso drinks, teas and smoothies as well as a full breakfast and lunch menu.
The North LBJ location is open Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.mochasandjavas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.