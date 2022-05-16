Rhea’s Ice Cream deserves the award for Best Dessert of San Marcos for numerous reasons. The store offers a variety of quirky flavors like Coffee Oreo, Strawberry Nutella and Vegan Avocado Coconut. It also has five different cup sizes and cones to enjoy them in.
“We’re very proud to receive this award,” said owner Kyle Mylius. “More importantly, to be a part of this beautiful and creative community.”
Olivia Fairleigh, a Texas State senior, said that the staff are some of the kindest people she’s ever encountered.
“Everyone is so kind and patient with me,” Fairleigh said. “I am a huge fan of the Caramel Sea Salt. It’s my go-to every time!”
Rhea’s Ice Cream is the perfect treat after a long day on campus or a quick trip to local boutiques and restaurants on the square. You can never go wrong with a fresh scoop of ice cream on a hot summer day!
Rhea’s Ice Cream is located at 318 N. LBJ Dr. and is open every day from noon to 10 p.m.
