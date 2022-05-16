When it’s time for weightlifting or a cardio session, San Marcos residents head over to Gold’s Gym. Gold’s Gym is located in the Springtown Center on Thorpe Lane and is known for its upbeat atmosphere. The gym offers amenities including cardio equipment, free weights, personal training, locker rooms and group exercises.
With several membership options to choose from, San Marcos residents can stay on track with their fitness journey at Gold’s Gym. Typical members at Gold’s Gym are serious about their fitness goals according to Veronica Ochoa, manager at Gold’s Gym.
“I like Gold’s Gym because it’s innovative,” Ochoa said. “We’re constantly looking for the next best thing in the fitness industry. We’re super proud of our roots and our history.”
Gold’s Gym allows guests a free pass for their first visit to test the place out.
Gold’s Gym business hours are Monday-Friday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To learn more, visit Gold’s Gym at 1180 Thorpe Ln. Suite 120 or visit its website at https://www.goldsgym.com/san-marcos/.
