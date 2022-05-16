Known for its intricate nail designs and work, Alpha Nails Spa is a favorite for San Marcos residents. Located off I-35 in the San Marcos Premium Outlets, Alpha Nails Spa offers several nail and waxing services.
The salon re-opened last June after the COVID-19 pandemic. Many Texas State students and San Marcos residents love getting their nails done and Alpha Nails is a great option for that. The salon even occasionally offers discounts for students who present a valid student ID.
The staff at Alpha Nails were honored to win in this category.
“We’re really appreciative of the customers and the community of San Marcos who voted for us,” said Manager Liz Garcia.
For more information or to book an appointment, visit Alpha Nails Spa at 3941 I-35 suite 106, San Marcos, TX 78666.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.