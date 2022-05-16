Stonewall Warehouse has created a different atmosphere that the San Marcos nightlife has never seen before. Its bright lighting and welcoming environment has led them to win Best Nightlife for the 2022 Stars of San Marcos.
Named after the gay rights movement in the late 1960s, Stonewall Riots, the nightclub became the first LGBTQIA+ bar in the area and has made a huge name for itself. It hosts live performances, from drag queens to karaoke nights, and great service from its bartenders.
“It’s one of those spaces in San Marcos nightlife where queer people can feel comfortable just existing,” said Lorenza Aleman. “My favorite thing about the bar is their music and pickle shots.”
Stonewall Warehouse is located at 141 E. Hopkins St. in downtown San Marcos and is open every day from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. except for Sundays and Tuesdays.
