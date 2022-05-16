The Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center (HCWC) is a non-profit that offers free support services to Hays and Caldwell County children, youth and adults. The services provided by HCWS help victims of violence, abuse and assault.
Since HCWC was first formed in 1978, its mission has been to create an environment that is safe and free of violence and abuse. HCWS values hope, community and self-compassion within the Hays County area. The non-profit has a “Hope for healing” and change in the communities that they serve.
There are many ways to get involved with HCWC such as donating and volunteering.
(0) comments
