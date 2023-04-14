Few apartments and student housing in San Marcos are accommodated with a dog park, especially those where dogs can be off their leash. These San Marcos parks provide perfect walking and play spaces for residents' furry companions to enjoy themselves on and off-leash.
The Dog Park
The Dog Park off Charles Austin Drive, across from the Bobcat Ballpark, offers off-leash areas for small and big dogs to roam free.
“I live in an apartment [with] a lot of other residents here,” San Marcos resident Melissa Stewart said. “This place gives my dog a chance not to [just] get a lot of exercise, but to interact with other dogs.”
Stewart has been bringing her dog Mola to the Dog Park for nine months after moving to San Marcos last year.
The Dog Park offers two gated sections with one side for small dogs and the other side for big dogs. Each gate has a safety gate space to ensure that pets don’t get loose. Park rules are provided on the outside of each gate.
“I like the size of it," Stewart said. “It's nice that there are some, you know, little dog playgrounds and parking is very convenient. The safety piece right here is to prevent your dogs from getting loose.”
Water and doggie bags are provided at the park. Dogs can not only be off-leash but can also enjoy the playscapes that are scattered throughout the park. Tables are set up throughout the park for parkgoers to sit and socialize. Since moving, Stewart and Mola have met many new friends by going to the park.
The Dog Park is open every day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Blanco Shoals Park
Blanco Shoals Park is another place to bring dogs on a quick nature walk. With 89 acres west of the Blanco River, dogs can enjoy a short walk surrounded by water. Throughout the park, there are undefined trails with memorable San Marcos scenery including the Blanco River and wild greenery.
There is a track for walking and running, shaded areas for sitting and a small field-like area where dogs can roam around and explore.
Blanco Shoals Park is open 24 hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
Pyramid Park and Dog Beach
Pyramid Park and Dog Beach located next to the San Marcos River are other San Marcos parks where dogs can roam off-leash. Although it is not a gated area, dogs can enjoy going in the river with their owners and taking a swim.
There are several other parks scattered throughout San Marcos where pet owners and dogs can enjoy a nice river day or a brisk walk.
The Pyramid Park and Dog Beach are open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To check out more parks visit the San Marcos Parks and Recreation page at www.sanmarcostx.gov/153/Parks-Recreation.
