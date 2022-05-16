Those looking for a laid-back night on the town can look to Patio Dolcetto. It boasts a menu of delicious, sharable snacks and wine flights to satisfy any palate.
Patio Dolcetto frequently has live jazz musicians and hosts other events like Vino Bingo on Tuesday nights.
For those looking for something other than wines and sangrias, the restaurant also offers a wide selection of craft ciders and beers. New vegan offerings like a vegan charcuterie board and vegan naan pizzas have been added to the food menu.
Visitors of Patio Dolcetto describe a beautiful venue with an excellent staff and ambiance.
“The bartenders were amazing!” reviewer Kenya M. said. “Very attentive and knowledgeable about the drinks they sold.”
Patio Dolcetto is open Monday-Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.patiodolcetto.com.
