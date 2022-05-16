For a night of good drinks, fresh air and fun games, San Marcos residents turn to Zelick’s Icehouse. Located on West Hopkins right off of The Square, Zelick’s offers a diverse drink menu of cocktails and Texas craft beers. From the kitchen, guests can expect Texas classics like barbecue, burgers and fajita tacos.
Zelick’s is known for the events it hosts for the community like crawfish boils, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and a classic car meet-up.
Zelick’s opened in 2011 in what used to be a 1930s gas station. Named after a previous owner’s grandfather, Jack Zelick Katz, the venue has an eclectic feel and a friendly atmosphere for the San Marcos community to enjoy.
Visit Zelick’s Icehouse Monday-Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Thursday-Sunday from noon to 2 a.m. For more information, visit www.zelickssmtx.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.