Located in the San Marcos Center, just off Texas State’s campus at 700 N. LBJ Dr., is one of the best pizza places the city has to offer, Pie Society.
Pie Society opened in 2014 and offers a wide selection of food and drinks to the San Marcos community including pizzas, calzones, sandwiches and salads as well as beers, cocktails and wine.
Known for serving New York-style pies, the restaurant is vegetarian and vegan- friendly with their broad range of meatless options and vegan cheese substitutes. Open daily until 10 p.m., Pie Society is one of four Katz Brothers joints in town.
“We hope that when students come into the restaurant they feel like they have a really awesome place to come in and dine at,” Pie Society Co-owner Benjie Ackerman said. “We’re very honored that students come and enjoy what we do. A lot of our staff at Pie Society are students at [Texas State] and to be well received by our San Marcos community just means a lot.”
Alongside their endless food options, Pie Society offers dine-in, delivery, take out and happy hour food and drinks.
Pie Society is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. To view the menu or store location and hours, visit the Pie Society website at http://www.piesmtx.com/ Instagram @piesmtx.
