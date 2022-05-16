Kirc Studio is a small business that was created and is run by Kiana Valtierra, a ceramics senior. Valtierra’s business consists of handmade jewelry made out of polymer clay and her artwork.
Valtierra began her small business at the beginning of quarantine back in 2020. When COVID-19 forced students to work and learn remotely, she no longer had access to the ceramic studio and all the equipment and materials on campus.
“Left without means of studio equipment and material, I turned to polymer clay as a way to work from home with what I had accessible,” Valtierra said.
During her time in quarantine, she began to realize how fun it was to make fun, cute and unique items with polymer clay. She also remembers a time before COVID-19, when she had made polymer jewelry as a way to raise money for her organization, the Ceramics Arts Student Association. She remembers people responding positively to her products, which then motivated her to start her own business making jewelry.”
Throughout the past two years of being a small business in San Marcos, she has had a positive experience working in smaller market events such as the San Marcos Farmers Market.
“The community has also been really supportive and responsive to whatever I put out, no matter how ridiculous or silly a thing it is that I make,” Valtierra said.
Being a student and business owner has also helped her learn more about herself and how to navigate her life. She has learned how to balance her time and not overwork herself while reminding herself to have fun in the process. Valtierra said that running a business has taught her to have fun, live in the moment and take breaks.
To purchase Valtierra’s products and support Kirc Studio, follow her on Instagram or visit her website. Kiana also has a booth at the San Marcos Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of The Marc.
