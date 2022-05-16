A staple of San Marcos cuisine is none other than Kobe Japanese Steak House. Established in 2005, the restaurant is known for its endless sushi menu.
For lunch or dinner, guests can get endless sushi and a selection of delicious appetizers. The expansive sushi menu offers something for everyone!
Besides their wide selection of sushi, Kobe also has a full teppanyaki-style menu and an array of unique cocktails.
Kobe also has earned itself a reputation for being personable and funny among Texas State students for their witty banter with people and other businesses on Twitter.
Kobe Japanese Steak House is located at 210 Springtown Way. Dine in or order online at www.kobesmtx.com. Follow Kobe on Twitter @kobe_smtx.
