For those looking for a taco place with variety, Santi’s Tacos is the place to go.
One of the most popular taco places in town, Santi's Tacos' menu has a variety of selections from mini street tacos and tortas to quesadillas and vegetarian options.
“I love going to eat at Santi’s because the food is amazing quality and the environment reminds me of home,” said Alejandra Martinez a frequent customer at Santi’s Tacos. “Best street tacos in town.”
Located at 201 S. LBJ Dr., Santi’s Tacos is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11a.m to 11p.m.
