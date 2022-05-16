With a whopping 6,000 followers on Instagram, it’s no surprise that One & Only won Best Tattoo shop in San Marcos. Not only does the business have some of the friendliest, hardworking artists, but it also offers other services like piercings and jewelry, local art and apparel.
“My favorite part of tattooing is being able to make art as a career,” said Daniel Love, owner of One & Only Tattoo. “I enjoy being able to help people decorate their bodies in a way that makes them feel more themselves, and I appreciate the trust they put in me to help those ideas come to life in a permanent way.”
Emily Fullenwider, a Texas State graduate student and loyal One & Only client, said they love going to see Maggie for their tattoos.
“Maggie is extremely talented and great to work with,” Fullenwider said. “You should definitely snag a tattoo appointment with her if you are looking for a fantastic tattoo artist!”
One & Only Tattoo continues to satisfy other locals like Emily with amazing designs from its artists and good energy throughout the entire shop.
One & Only Tattoo is located at 173 S. LBJ Dr. and is open Tuesday-Friday from noon to 10 p.m and Sunday and Monday from noon to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.