Co-founded in 2014 by Chef Mike Behrend, Earth Burger’s “goal is to provide people with healthier choices at a great value, while at the same time doing something better for the planet.” Originating in San Antonio, Texas, Earth Burger now has four locations including one in San Marcos at 656 E. Hopkins St.
In addition to serving plant-based meals, Earth Burger prides itself in its use of sustainable products consisting of compostable trash bags, cutlery and dishware to biodegradable cups and straws.
Earth Burger’s products include burgers, wraps, wings, a variety of sides and desserts and more. An unknown fact by many is that Earth Burger offers a $7 combo for students on Tuesdays if they can present a valid student ID.
With a vibrant atmosphere, clean and environmentally friendly products and late-night hours, Earth Burger is at the top of the vegetarian restaurant category in San Marcos. Furthermore, Earth Burger is enjoyed across the state as it was a 2022 Veg News Awards Finalist and named one of the 2021 Top 4 Veggie Burgers by SA Express-News.
Earth Burger is open Sunday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is closed on Saturdays. To view the menu, store locations and hours, visit the Earth Burger website at https://www.earthburger.com/ or follow its Instagram @earth_burger.
