Growing up I always loved writing. I had piles of notebooks filled with fantastical stories and tales of faraway places. I’m not much of a writer anymore, but I could fill a novel with everything I’ve learned, experienced, and accomplished in the past four years.
An old passion for writing led me to dream of becoming a journalist one day. (Ever practical, I knew I would never make it as a novelist.) As I ended up finding my fit in public relations, I never actualized that dream, so here’s my debut and subsequent goodbye.
Over my life, I’ve struggled with anxiety so coming to Texas State was a huge step for me. I lost a lot of confidence in my first semester, but I knew I was in the right place when I changed my major to public relations and applied to work at The Star. My time here brought me back out of my shell. I saw so many strong young women in leadership and, even when I was just a PR assistant, I felt empowered to step up, do the work and lead.
There is one goal I stress for each and every person that joins the PR team: I want them to walk away having learned something. How special is it that we, as mass communication students and growing professionals, get to work together to build each other up and grow?
So to conclude my time at Texas State, I’d like to share a few lessons I’ve personally learned here: Do things that scare you. Don’t be afraid to be yourself. Give yourself grace. Lean on others. Find the things and people that make you happy and hold them close.
Everyone walks away from student media with something different. For me, The Star is about collective growth. It’s about the power that students have. To be able to be a part of something as impactful as The Star, telling the stories of a community we love so dearly, is something I’ll hold close to my heart for years to come. I’ve spent two years watching everyone pour their hearts and souls into that very mission. While I was never cut out to be a journalist, I’m inspired every single day by those that surround me.
As the sun sets on my time at The University Star and Texas State University, I recognize that this journey wouldn’t have been possible alone. Thank you to my parents for being my number one cheerleaders. Thank you to my PR team and to my assistant director, Abbie, for bringing so much creativity to the table every week and always making me laugh. Thank you to the Star Stories speakers that trusted me with their stories. Thank you to the 2019 Laurel Hall residents that I now call my best friends, life wouldn’t be as sweet without you.
And one last special thank you to the first-class leadership at The Star that I had the privilege of working alongside, I’m so excited to see what you do next. I will always look fondly upon the memories of us laughing in the newsroom, coming up with insane icebreakers, and talking on the rocks in the middle of a river in Wimberley.
I often shed a tear for my past self as I know that today I am everything she prayed she would become. I am so much more than my anxiety or what people think about me. No longer do I have to keep my head in a book and keep to myself and I largely thank The Star for that.
The projects I’ve been a part of at The Star and Texas State, from contributing to Main Points to planning large events, have been so gratifying. I am proud of everything I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of. I may sound overconfident, but I think I’ve more than earned the bragging rights.
