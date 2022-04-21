'Cats Walk is a weekly segment that will highlight Texas State's most fashion-forward students. Each week, Assistant Web Editor Monica Nicole Vargas will talk to a different Bobcat fashionista about style, self-love and Texas State.
For our first segment, we interviewed Abril Galarza, a psychology sophomore.
Galarza is springing into fashion with a neutral statin scarf top paired with a sleek maxi skirt and slip-on sandals.
Vargas: So, Abril, love your outfit and ringlets. I would like to know, being fashion savvy as you are, tell me 1-3 things you love about yourself?
Abril Galarza: I love my smile, my personality, and my fashion sense.
Vargas: What is your passion? What are you in pursuit of here at Texas State University?
Abril Galarza: I'm majoring in psychology. I'm extremely passionate about children's mental health, becoming whole starting in their early development. I believe if you help the youth in their early stages from trauma, there's much more success in healing and having a better life outcome for their futures.
Vargas: What made you choose Texas State University?
Abril Galarza: To be honest, I loved how it was close to home, and love the diversity that Texas State has as a whole.
Vargas: Where do you see yourself in five years after graduating Texas State University?
Abril Galarza: I’ve always dreamed of traveling after college, so I hope that in five years I’ll be able to experience that opportunity. I plan to attend graduate school after a small break and get my master’s in psychology.
Vargas: So, Abril, you mentioned being bilingual in Spanish, that is beautiful. Did you learn both languages in your youth?
Abril Galarza: I did learn both languages. My mother is from the Dominican Republic and my dad is from Moca, Puerto Rico so they spent the majority of my childhood enriching me with the culture. I have learned so much from both of my beautiful countries and have such a deep appreciation for my people there. With that said, being bilingual is such a blessing and I am very fortunate that I have been able to represent a small part of Hispanic culture.
Vargas: Where do you get your clothes and shop typically?
Abril Galarza: I’ve always found fashion to be so interesting as it is an outlet for many to express themselves in whatever form they please. I love incorporating different styles and textures of clothes into my closet. The majority of my clothes come from online stores and thrift stores which are great for the environment.
To keep up with students featured in 'Cats Walk, visit The University Star's Instagram @universitystar.
Abril Galarza Instagram: @abrill.galarza
