'Cats Walk is a segment that highlights Texas State students. Web Editor Monica Vargas will talk to a different Bobcat about school, self-love and Texas State.
For this segment, Monica interviewed Daisy Solomon, an education junior with a minor in Latin music studies. Daisy sings and plays violin for Mariachi Nueva Generación. She also played violin in the Texas State Symphony Orchestra during her freshman and sophomore years.
Daisy Solomon's favorite quote: "Hechale ganas mija."
Vargas: How long have you been singing, and how long have you been in mariachi music?
Daisy Solomon: Six years now. I've been passionately consistent with it even though I was very shy in my youth, I've always enjoyed playing music.
I witnessed my mother, a single parent going to a university when I was a toddler. She would always take me with her to her courses, and I got inspired to pursue my education when I got of the age. My music interests and talents started to grow, and my mom along with my extended family supported it. I've experienced many people in music that struggle with families [not] supporting this kind of career in the music industry. It doesn't always get the respect it deserves to be a professional musician, especially in mariachi.
I personally love that Texas State offers a program of excellence that advocates for Latin music and Latin musicians. When I found out Texas State offers this program, I knew this is where I wanted to keep pursuing my career, especially being a female in mariachi which is progressing.
Vargas: Tell me more about Texas State advocating for Latin music.
Daily Solomon: In the 1990s, Professor Lopez started to help support, teach and advocate for a student-run organization here at Texas State for Latin music studies, in particular, mariachi music. [It was] one of the few universities to offer this program, built from the ground up. Latin Music Studies was established officially here at Texas State in 1997.
As performing started to get extremely competitive, we started to compete in large and very prestigious competitions such as The Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza. The program even brought guest speakers from the Latin music industry and with much support for us as professionals and musicians growing in mariachi and Latin music.
I personally have witnessed the program double in size within one year. I am happy to be a part of this Latin music movement.
Vargas: How was your experience starting as a musician at a large university?
Daisy Solomon: Well, before I came here, I left my home of Edinburg, Texas, in high faith in pursuing my dream, and left all my family, friends and comfort zone to go to the unknown.
When I moved to the dorms, COVID-19 had us all isolated, and courses continued online. I was new to the school, program and everything. I was so thankful for technology and for being able to still connect with my fellow colleagues and musicians.
I started to gain new friendships, mentors, and a new family with the mariachi and salsa ensembles. We would meet and practice on Zoom, and when we were finally allowed to meet again, our performances were perfect pieces that fit together. All of us had been preparing on our own time and via Zoom.
[I am] so thankful for the power of technology. It helped us so much as a whole and community.
Vargas: Tell me the process of getting ready to perform and about your beautiful tailored uniforms, Traje de Charros.
Daisy Solomon: So, I definitely mentally prepare the night before. As a performer, you have to; it's a must. Then the day of the performance it takes about two hours to do my hair, make-up and my Traje de Charro and then I am ready to go live and perform.
Our Traje de Charros must be respected and taken care of properly, we dry clean them. It is an interesting story about how the Traje de Charros uniform started. In history, musicians in Mexico started to perform in the local areas to make a living. Well, they started to get popular as mariachi musicians and were found by a leader of the community. The leader wanted them to perform for a special event; he wanted them to look their best and purchased these uniforms for them. Since then, that is the story of why mariachi performers wear this attire.
Vargas: Tell me three things you love about yourself.
Daisy Solomon: My persistence when it comes down to reaching for new goals. When something is on my mind, I always want to see it fulfilled. I know lots of paths and crossroads will arise, but I am determined to get to my destination goal. I am a risk taker. For example, when I left home and stepped into the unknown.
I have learned much about my hard work ethic, school and financial independence from my mom, which I appreciate about myself. I'm disciplined and have great time-management skills. It can be rough as there are nights I hardly get much sleep at all. For the most part, I am good with balance, school, my social life and work-life being persistent.
My ability to communicate. I enjoy talking and getting to know everyone. I do not like to judge. I am always willing to let people share their experiences with me with no judgment. I'm willing to learn from others. I am very accepting of meeting people from all walks of life and hearing their life stories.
Vargas: Any advice, you want to give to female singers, mariachi performers and in general?
Daisy Solomon: Don't give up, as cliche as it is. You are going to go through many unexpected situations, especially if you are in an independent manner. You are going to face many hardships. You may feel alone, you must realize people admire you from afar, your family and friends close and far away. There are people out there that care about you and people rooting for you always. Everything has its time. Music brings so much happiness to others, that is what makes us musicians look forward to every performance. Don’t give up.
Daisy Solomon's Instagram: @wydxdaisy
