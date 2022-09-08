'Cats Walk is a weekly segment that will highlight Texas State students. Each week, Web Editor Monica Vargas will talk to a different Bobcat about school, self-love and Texas State.
For this segment, Monica interviewed business senior Jared Hopper, who plays for the Texas State football team.
Hopper's favorite quote: "Anything you do is how you do everything." -Unknown
Vargas: Tell me three things you love about yourself.
Jared Hopper: My pride and confidence because without a positive, forward-thinking mindset, it's hard to achieve anything because you are battling with yourself. I knew at the age of 14, I would do anything I set my mind on. I've been homeless before so coming from nothing and opening my eyes and realizing where I am now almost brings me to tears. Being homeless helped me stay humble and very appreciative. That trait doesn't go unnoticed. The third thing I love about myself is my personality. I'm a woke individual in just about any aspect of my life. I'd consider myself well rounded and I think that's what gives me a competitive edge in life.
Vargas: So you play football for our Texas State football team. Tell me what inspired you to play football as a whole and did you start young?
Jared Hopper: I started playing football at age of five. Fun fact: when I was a kid I used to get thrown out of my flag football games for tackling. I was told at a young age that if I didn't get a scholarship I wouldn't be able to go to college. So I used football as an outlet. Long story that will be told in my documentary.
Vargas: Do you plan on joining the NFL and what team?
Jared Hopper: The NFL has been my dream my whole life literally. I would love to play for the Steelers because they are my favorite team. They still have the most super bowl rings.
Vargas: You mentioned you have your own business and you are going to business school here at Texas State. What is your business, name, mission and goal?
Jared Hopper: I'm an entrepreneur and I believe the key to success and financial freedom is to have multiple streams of income. I currently own a candle business and I also sell car fresheners. I have no problem with a little hard work, I actually really love being hands-on and managing a business. My ultimate goal is to become a sports manager for football. I'd love to oversee contracts and negotiated for the best contract for my players, mentor the player’s life issues, make sure their life is on track and ensure things are handled well. Also I'd be nice to know I still get to be around a football game without having to get bruised up.
Therapeutic Aroma is the name of the business. My mission for this business is to produce candles that fill the room with more than just a scent, but stimulate the customer's olfactory. They fill the room with therapeutic energy that radiates peace and warmth. My goal is to provide and educate students and adults with knowledge of wooden candles and why they need my candles.
Vargas: Where are your from? Tell me about your family.
Jared Hopper: I'm from San Diego, California. I have four brothers and I am the youngest by many years. My mom had me in her 40's and she didn't think that I had what it takes to actually make it here, but I’m here. I moved to Texas when I was 12 and lived in Dallas for a few years, then I eventually graduated from Calabasas High School in Los Angeles.
Vargas: So you wake up in the morning, what makes you choose what you wear every day?
Jared Hopper: I can't quite pinpoint why I choose what to wear but I will say that weather plays a 40% factor in how I dress and the other 60% just depends on what I'm doing.
Vargas: Where do you typically shop?
Jared Hopper: Sorry, but I can't quite just hand out my drip locations. It's a big market. Be creative and turn your vision into reality.
Vargas: Being athletic, what's your favorite workout music?
Jared Hopper: Taylor Swift, Jack Harlow and Maroon 5.
Vargas: Favorite book?
Jared Hopper: 'Business Law' is my favorite book. Always good to have on hand.
Vargas: Is there anything else you'd like to say?
Jared Hopper: I think school in general isn't what they make it out to be. I think it instills discipline and work ethic which is great, but I don't think you need school to be successful. I think it all depends on who you are and what you aspire to be in life and what you do with what you learned in school. I’m thankful to be here at Texas State and honored to play football here. Also, I enjoy learning more about business strategies.
Jared Hopper's Instagram: @jared.hopper
