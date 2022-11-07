'Cats Walk is a segment that will highlight Texas State students. Web Editor Monica Vargas will talk to a different Bobcat about school, self-love and Texas State.
This week Monica interviewed Richard Prasedyoko, a theater sophomore with a concentration in film and a minor in music. He received his associate's degree in media production at South Plains College in Lubbock, Texas. His previous education was in his hometown of Jakarta, Indonesia. Currently, Richard is a part of the production crew for the Texas State Film Club.
Richard's favorite quote: “Pain and suffering are always inevitable for a large intelligence and a deep heart.” - Fyodor Dostoevsky
Vargas: Tell me three things you love about yourself.
Richard Prasedyoko: I am extremely passionate to learn anything and everything in my passion for film and music. Prior to coming to this university, I did much self-taught learning through visuals and videos. I love my adaptability, in Indonesia, I moved to five different cities, then came across the world to come to the states to educate myself and pursue my dream in film. That takes a lot of courage to leave home and go to a brand-new country.
Since I was a little youngster I have been playing music; being a multi-instrumentalist, writing my own songs and performing them. I love and appreciate that about myself. [I am] thankful I can give messages in creative ways. Guitar and drums are usually what I play most of the time, though there are more instruments I do play.
My band is called Pheelo, which means fear of falling in love and feeling low. I struggled with this in my high school years, and music helped me cope. Tapping into my talents helped me to release how I felt.
Vargas: What inspired you to pursue film?
Richard Prasedyoko: This may sound so cliche but when I was little, I watched “Iron Man” and got inspired to build and engineer things. I decided to do that through film and music; create and build things that will help others through life. I saw many indie Indonesian films as a child, and that stirred my creative flow even in my youth.
Vargas: What made you choose Texas State for film?
Richard Prasedyoko: Well, I am originally from Indonesia and where I’m from, film is a very meaningful outlet for portraying and displaying messages. I wanted to come to a university that was inclusive where I can get a hands-on apprenticeship and feel welcomed in this competitive industry. I am new to Texas in general. My family lives across the world, and thankfully one of my sisters is somewhat nearby in Lubbock, Texas.
Currently, all my courses are my favorites. One in particular, my professor brings famous directors and people from the film industry who have worked in big films to meet with us on Zoom from Hollywood. I appreciate that all my courses are interesting. [I am] learning the business of film, the history of film, all of it.
Vargas: How long have you been in the film industry, and have you produced any films?
Richard Prasedyoko: “Langgam” is a short film I created back home in Indonesia in high school. It’s about someone who just moved into a new house and discovered there was a ghost that resides there. This ghost happens to be a traditional dancer from Indonesian dance culture.
That was the first film that I fully wrote the script, directed and composed in full production. The film is interesting as it connects with where I’m from; traditions that most of us grow up with and know about. So making this film made me feel proud and [I could be] relatable to the audience.
Vargas: Do you have any mentors or directors in filmmaking you look up to or know personally?
Richard Prasedyoko: Joko Anwar is a director that inspires me from back home. I actually had an interview with him to work with him on his sets, but the timing was not right. I ended up coming here to learn more and perfect my craft in filmmaking. The good news is, he said he is going to keep an eye on my journey in film as I grow in my talents and experiences.
I also know a person who wrote “Sekula Niskala.” It’s in the Indonesian language and means “Seen and Unseen." This is one of my favorite films and it inspires me as well. This film represents Asian filmmakers in general. It's a go-to of mine to remember my pursuit in film.
You really have to be focused, creative and determined when building ideas. Sometimes I get overloaded with ideas because of my creativity. I have to do one step at a time and make it happen through action and direction. Also, I write them down, which is the first step.
Vargas: Tell me about your family.
Richard Prasedyoko: My parents live in Indonesia, one sister lives in Portugal and the other lives in Lubbock, Texas.
Vargas: Are there any other favorite films that resonate with you and that you enjoy?
Richard Prasedyoko: “The Darjeeling Limited” by Wes Anderson.
Vargas: Favorite songs and band?
Richard Prasedyoko: My own; you have to love yourself and what you do. My favorite song is called “Avenue” by Sore, an Indonesian band. They have really great music.
Vargas: What are your plans after you graduate from Texas State in 2024?
Richard Prasedyoko: I plan to leave a good message; an impression from my own creativity through films and songs. Being a musician, having my own band and doing work as a filmmaker, I definitely want to make an impact and give back to the community.
Vargas: Any advice for those also wanting to pursue film?
Richard Prasedyoko: Well, I’m still new and learning and building my portfolio but I can say this: be passionate. I came across oceans to be here and learn what I dream to do in film. Just be yourself. Be inclusive. Think about the art, not the audience when it comes to critics. There will be more who will relate to and appreciate what you do. Don’t be afraid to meet new people, people you normally wouldn’t associate with. You never know who you will meet. Also, networking is a must, it helps your career and even develops relationships to help you and your growth in this field.
Richard Prasedyoko’s Instagram: @richprased.
To keep up with students featured in 'Cats Walk, visit The University Star's Instagram @universitystar.
