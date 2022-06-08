For this segment, Monica interviewed microbiology senior William Potter who will be graduating summa cum laude in August. He has attended Texas State and lived on campus for four years.
Potter is expressing himself this summer in a classic band tee with olive-green cargo pants. He wears black and white sneakers and tops off the outfit with his summer shades.
Vargas: William, tell me some things you love and appreciate about yourself.
William Potter: I love my ambition, my kindness and my sense of humor.
Vargas: So what made you choose such a specific major here at Texas State?
William Potter: I originally wanted to do nursing. In my sophomore year, I found this path and realized how much I enjoyed the studies of immunology, which also goes with pathology studies. Two professors inspired me, Dr. Waytek and Dr. Kakirde. They really helped me and made me feel comfortable talking to them about my future in this field. Giving me direction in choosing my major. They both were very real and practical with me based on real-life experiences and their expert knowledge in the microbiology field. Dr. Waytek gave me her honest input, I could talk to her about anything, and she was super encouraging to me as a student.
Vargas: How did you enjoy your immunology program here at Texas State?
William Potter: Overall the program has been good. I would like to have done a little more hands-on research, but I could have if I inquired a little more on that. In conclusion to this program I enjoyed it, lots of hard work that pays off by helping lives.
Vargas: Why did you choose to attend Texas State?
William Potter: I am originally from Katy, Texas, and I wanted something close to home, so I chose Texas State University.
Vargas: Where do you see yourself after you graduate, with no limits in mind?
William Potter: To be real honest, the professors I mentioned inspired me to want to be a professor in this field. To be able to do lots of research and work in the field I am passionate about in immunology and be able to share my knowledge with others, inspire students like I was grateful to experience, and create special connections with helping people's lives. Make a difference. Also, I currently started to play the acoustic guitar and would love to join a band.
Vargas: What is some advice you would give current and future students attending Texas State since you have gotten the opportunity to experience four years here on campus?
William Potter: Balance. What my parents told me as I was so focused on my studies. To make sure I had an outlet for fun and experience college life. Always look for opportunities, keep growing, and don't get too bogged down. I made sure to hang out with friends, play my acoustic guitar, and love to go running.
William Potter's Instagram: @w.potter_
To keep up with students featured in 'Cats Walk, visit The University Star's Instagram: @universitystar.
