Texas State Common Experience revealed "Systems Thinking" as the theme for the 2022-2023 academic school year.
"Systems Thinking" is a theme that will work to connect faculty, students, staff and community members through a deeper understanding and examination of systems and how they impact people and make change for the better.
According to the Common Experience website, Texas State students are already part of a system, Texas State University. The new theme challenges students to hone and develop their skills to further invoke change to improve systems implemented throughout campus.
To accompany the new theme is the annual common reading book, which first-year students will read and discuss in their university seminar course. The book, "Weapons of Math Destruction" by Cathy O'Neil, discusses the societal impact of algorithms and how they impact everyday lives.
Texas State's thematic approach to reaching its community through the Common Experience still remains #1 in the nation, by providing events and opportunities to broaden students' minds throughout campus.
Events for this year's program include film screenings, philosophy dialogues, panel discussions, exhibitions, conferences and performances in music, theater and dance.
The goal of "Systems Thinking" is to not just bring together the students, staff, faculty and community of Texas State by bettering systems, but to go beyond limits to improve systems further, throughout the country and world.
For more information about “Systems Thinking” and the Common Experience, visit its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.