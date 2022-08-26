Part of starting a new chapter in life as a Bobcat is learning how to navigate campus by finding spots where one can focus on studying, building closer connections with friends or chilling in a cozy space between classes. With nearly 500 acres of property to its name, the Texas State San Marcos campus offers students hidden treasures and hang-out spots anywhere.
Down the hill from Bobcat Trail, patio tables outside the Education Building are a relaxing place to study or plugin. Further downhill, Bobcats like Claudia Fernandez Lopez, a performance and production senior, find peace in the foliage and moats located at the corner of campus near the J.C. Kellam Building before crossing the street to Sewell Park.
"When I changed my major and started doing some extracurriculars there I sort of noticed how pretty the water is," Lopez said. "It looks dirty from afar but when you get close you can see that it's alive. Full of luscious foliage, with fish and turtles hiding in its tendrils. It's quite serene. Makes the world seem smaller and more manageable."
There are other several other places like Lopez's description for those who enjoy the solace of nature. The campus is bursting with life, with some areas even certified official wildlife habitats.
The front of the Agriculture Building, the fish hatchery ponds across from the Edwards Aquifer Research & Data Center Laboratory and Spring Lake, where the Meadows Center hosts glass-bottom boat tours, are just some of the options that students have on campus.
The Living Library gardens that surround the Agriculture Building are another ideal place for a natural study backdrop. The gardens are a student-maintained project funded by the Environmental Service Committee and have a variety of plants labeled with plaques showing information about the species.
The outdoor courtyard in the heart of the Taylor-Murphy History building with its artistic ceramic tiles and sunlit archways and stairs also provides a serene atmosphere for Bobcats to take a seat.
For students who would rather stay inside, Alkek Library is a popular place where many students find quiet solace on the floors meant for silent studying and relaxation or others dedicated to individual or group study. Wyatt Curry, a history junior, prefers to sit and enjoy the silent ambiance.
"In the fall I had three classes that weren't back to back, and I had a 40 to 50-minute break between each class, so I would go to the fourth floor of the library and sit by the windows," Curry said. "It was the first floor I randomly chose in the elevator, and I really liked being by the trees. The fourth floor was quiet in the mornings, which is when I usually was there, but it didn't feel forcefully quiet as some of the other floors."
Although Alkek reigns as one of the most popular spots, there are a variety of quiet resting spots and several quiet study lounges hidden inside buildings throughout campus. The Honors Hammock Haven between Lampasas and the Academic Services Building is the perfect place to rest and nap in between classes.
For Insha Iqbal, a theatre directing senior, her favorite place to relax is the Music Building for its relaxing plush couch scape and frequent food sales, providing all that a student with long hours on campus can need.
“As soon as you walk in it opens up to a central lobby space, it’s just full of couches, a few tables and a great place for people to hang out between classes. A lot of times there are music fraternities that set up and sell food. A lot of people fall asleep in those couches," Iqbal said. "Sometimes classes and music fraternities do improv performances, and you get to just enjoy the sound of beautiful music echoing through the lobby.”
When looking for places to hang out, George's is the perfect spot to settle and chat with friends after class. Located in the basement of the LBJ Student Center across from Starbucks, George's is named after one of Texas State's most notable alumni, country artist George Strait. The lounge is a hub for student interaction, games, music, movies and student involvement events.
For Bobcats who prefer to socialize outdoors, sunbathing and swimming at Sewell Park is their best option. The San Marcos River stays a cool and comfortable 72 degrees year-round and the park is a great spot to listen to jams, play sports, have a picnic or lay out to tan.
There is a space on campus for every Bobcat. Texas State offers a wide variety of resources and hang-out spots for students, the trick is discovering them as they move along their grad plan. It's just a matter of following their two feet and exploring all that campus has to offer.
