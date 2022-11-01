As Election Day nears on Nov. 8 businesses are implementing voter support tactics to encourage local voter turnout for residents of Hays County.
Austin's original Kerbey Lane Cafe will offer a free pancake to those who present their "I Voted" sticker on Election Day. According to Danyiel Weismantel, area director of Kerbey Lane Cafe for Central Texas locations, civic engagement is important in making an impact within a community.
Students like Caroline Adams, a psychology sophomore, have begun to gather at the LBJ Student Center to exercise their right to vote during early voting which started on Oct. 24 and ends on Nov. 4.
"I think it's not lame to vote and leaving the election up to others when you are capable of swaying the election should be your reason you go and vote," Adams said. "Everyone's voice matters and others have died for our right to vote, especially women."
Adams expressed that she was oblivious to businesses offering free items to voters, though she believes as long as they keep their opinion silent, then marketing voting is a wonderful tactic.
"I had no idea Kerbey Lane was giving out free pancakes to voters but I think it is a great incentive to get people to vote," Adams said. "I think it's a fun way to show that they're also people behind these businesses and voting is something we can all share on a human-to-citizen basis."
Weismantel said that Kerbey Lane's mission is to stimulate voter turnout within the community and to give back to those who practice their civic rights. The Central Texas region has supported the cafe since its first store in 1980, and Kerbey Lane will continue to offer promotions that align with its mission, according to Weismantel.
Similar to Adams, Roselyn Sanchez, a health science freshman, recognizes the importance of voting as it allows her to make a change in the injustices she sees.
"I believe it is important to prioritize elements that cause racism and other factors," Sanchez said. "I really want to speak out and encourage others to vote early because it's better to do it now than wait."
Sanchez believes offering free pancakes to voters will encourage others to exercise their right to vote and can enable a more light-hearted environment surrounding voting.
"I think doing something like this is positive and it will encourage others to vote if they truly like pancakes," Sanchez said.
Election season is a constant hustle for Jennifer Doinoff, elections administrator for Hays County, who said that her busy days in the office are consumed with phone calls and paperwork.
"Depending on where we are at in the election process I am normally completing maintenance tasks, media outreach, social engagement or speaking with groups and organizations," Doinoff said. "This time of the year requires a great amount of planning and there are always tasks to be completed."
Doinoff believes businesses offering voter support tactics are a foremost way to spread the word to get others to vote. However, she recognizes the immoralities that can result from this as well.
"I think it's a great way to get the public involved in the process of voting," Doinoff said. "If a business is trying to tell a voter how to vote then I am not in support of anyone doing something like that."
The Hays County Elections office has been working tirelessly as election season brings stress for poll workers and administrators. Doinoff said it is important to be kind to poll workers during this time as they are working extensive hours.
"We are a growing county and their job is getting harder while working longer hours as election season gets busier and busier," Doinoff said. "When you go in to vote just say 'thank you' and tell them something positive rather than voicing a negative opinion."
Community impact is a big part of Kerbey Lane's mission, especially since the San Marcos location caters to Texas State students. According to Weismantel, this is not the cafe's first event they have held for the community. It has participated in "Cakes for the Cure" in the past for the month of October, donating profits to the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Texas.
Kerbey Lane incessantly works to give back to its community in any way possible and will continue to support the Central Texas region for as long as the business is open, Weismantel said.
The event was created by the company's leadership team and adopted by each local store. Kerbey Lane hopes offering free pancakes to voters will encourage other local businesses to offer poll perks to their local communities.
For more information regarding the current election visit the Hays County elections website.
