The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a haitus that lasted longer than intended. It wasn't until the beginning of the 2022 school year that Middle Grey was reinststated. The need for a photography club drew in many hard working members who are passionate about the arts.
The Middle Grey Association provides a space for artists to grow. Beginners and advanced photographers alike learn from each other. The club is always accepting new members who have an interest in the arts, welcoming not only photographers but also aspiring models and graphic designers. The photo association has recently grown in size, opportunities and attention since its post-COVID reinstation.
Ike Honea, an art education sophomore and member of the Middle Grey Photo Association, believes that experimenting with different mediums of art is important for an artist to find their style. Each member has or is discovering their niche, whether it be skies, landscapes, portraits or pets.
Middle Grey is a diverse community in which everyone has something new to offer.
"When I first got to Texas State I didn't really have a community of people that had the same interests or passions as me and Middle Grey definitely gave me a community that made me feel and hopefully others extremely welcome in the club," Honea said.
Officers of Middle Grey organize print sales that benefit both the individual artist and the organization itself. Funding has decreased for the organization through the years, so the survival of the organization depends on the artwork that is sold. Sixty-five percent of the profits go directly to the artist and the rest ensures that the club can continue to run.
"This semester we’re giving opportunities to our members just to get their voices and their names out there to promote and sell their work and add it to their resume,” Leslie Flores, a photography junior, said
The association has only sold its work on campus, but now they are getting offers to sell and display its work at Art Squared and Secret Room. The officers are currently looking to expand outside of San Marcos, venues in Seguin are a promising option for this future expansion.
The first Middle Grey photo exhibition will take place on April 6 in Sabinal Hall. Members all have different styles and creative voices which they will be able to express no matter their skill level. It will be a dressy event where food will be provided, and members can have their work presented and viewed by the community. Artists will photograph all different colors and it is up to the individual what they want to create.
This exhibition is the result of months of hard work, the officers of Middle Grey envisioned a space where artists could display their work. The event will be the first of its kind at Texas State.
“Everyone deserves to be showcased, everyone deserves to feel special and to have their work shown,” Asia Estelle, a photography junior, said.
Most members start as beginners, not understanding the mechanics of a camera or the concept of photo composition. Middle Grey helps new members flesh out ideas into real concepts. Support can be shown by showing up to the exhibition, even without buying prints.
“I’ve been a part of communities where everything was chosen for me, and I was expected to show up and do what others told me with little to no creative direction of my own. So, it was really important to me that our members had that creative freedom,” Estelle, secretary of Middle Grey said.
The Middle Grey Association meets bi-weekly at Sabinal Hall to discuss upcoming events and opportunities as well as allow its members a chance to use the building for photoshoots if needed.
For more information on Middle Grey Photo Association, visit its Instagram @middlegrey_txst.
