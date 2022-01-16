San Marcos' Dunbar Heritage Association has organized a variety of community-wide events to commemorate the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. From music and dance performances to the 20th Anniversary MLK March and Celebration, here are several ways to remember the civil rights leader in San Marcos.
Hays County CommonUnity MLK Festival
The Dunbar Heritage Association and the Office of the Hays County Judge will host the community's first annual CommonUnity MLK Festival at the Hays County Courthouse lawn on Sunday, Jan. 16 from 4-7 p.m. The event will feature vendors such as Better Natural Hair Care, live music from RnB band, Thee Duo, along with tributes and reflections to Dr. King by community leaders.
Free COVID-19 testing and vaccines will also be available.
MLK March and Celebration
For the 20th year, the Dunbar Heritage Association will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. March and Celebration on Jan. 17. The celebration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a wreath-laying ceremony at the LBJ/MLK Crossroads Memorial located on the corner of LBJ and MLK streets. State Rep. Erin Zwiener, District 45, and local artist Robert Jones will provide remarks during the ceremony.
The celebration will continue with a march through downtown San Marcos to the Paul Laurence Dunbar Recreation Center where post-march festivities will commence. The event will feature a dance performance by Sandra Organ Solis and remarks from guest speaker Dr. DeAunderia Bowens, the founder of Well and Rock Movement in Austin.
The Dunbar Heritage Association encourages attendees to wear facial coverings at all its events. For more information on event details, visit the Dunbar Heritage Association website.
