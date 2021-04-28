Editor’s Note: “-30-” has traditionally been used throughout journalism to indicate the end of a story. Each semester, The University Star encourages its graduating seniors to write a Senior 30—a farewell piece to our readers—indicating the conclusion of a journalist’s time as an active member of our organization.
Although I was only with The University Star for one semester, my time here has impacted my life positively, both professionally and personally.
Entering the Life & Arts section, I wanted to be part of a writing process that challenged me, and that challenge is exactly what I received. With The Star, my writing was pushed farther than it ever has been before. I was able to feel the highs of improvement just as much as the humbleness of failure. More than anything, The Star instilled in me a drive to do better and reach higher for myself.
This past semester, my love for San Marcos and the Texas State community also grew, as I became more familiar with the people, organizations and local issues surrounding me. A town I aptly used to call "purgatory" has become a home I will now miss.
I will never forget how The Star and the San Marcos community have influenced my writing and outlook on what is possible. The only regret I have is the minimal length of time I spent here.
