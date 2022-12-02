Editor’s Note: “-30-” has traditionally been used throughout journalism to indicate the end of a story. Each semester, The University Star encourages its graduating seniors to write a Senior 30 — a farewell piece to readers — indicating the conclusion of a journalist’s time as an active member of our organization.
To think that a student-run newspaper is not a credited source for your weekly information was the first mistake I made as I embarked on my college career.
The University Star is an incredible newsroom covering stories from the newest Pokemon Go saga to crime on campus and more. A beautifully made newspaper that 'hits the rack' every Tuesday, as my editor Nichaela Shaheen would say.
A mentor, a friend, a quick colleague but a wonderful human who loves news more than anyone I know, Shaheen ignited my love for news even more as it is a powerful beat to cover. To be a news reporter is more than being a voice for the voiceless, you have the power to create a well-rounded and accurate story covering all sides of the piece to represent the community in the way that the story was presented.
Being a part of the news section at The Star was a remarkable time for me especially as the 2022 midterm election surfaced. I can remember the day like it was yesterday or even this morning as it was one of the most tiresome yet rewarding moments in my college career. I will describe the day as well as I can, so please bare with my news-centered mind.
As I awake in my groovy Austin bedroom I am confronted with the thought of Election Day and the sudden urge to release as many endorphins through my eyes as possible. I am OK; still breathing but rather anxious as I was given a big task to accomplish.
Time passes and here I am at Buda City Hall in the nicest outfit I could find in my crop top-covered closet. I begin speaking with Shelley Henry, a very kind woman there to support her husband Bill Henry, who is the current Judge for the 428th District Court in Hays County. Fearless by nature, Henry delivered advice to candidates she shared a relationship with and her utmost support as this was my first election on the grounds. As Henry and I spoke, she shared with me her story, explaining how she is a Hays County native and a previous journalism student herself before sending me off with good wishes as I continue my Election Day quest.
So as to not bore you with the rest of this story, I would encourage you to picture what it is like attending two classes, two election locations, one election party, consistent interviews and never-ending tweets to update the general public. This was one of the longest days of my life but something I will carry for the rest of my career.
I am grateful for those who spoke with me this semester and accelerated my stories in a way that I never imagined. From my commissioners court story to the bird flu outbreak back to poll worker's challenges, I am forever influenced by the voices in these stories.
To my fellow Newsies, I would like to say thank you for sharing the air with me as we were able to spend a brief semester pushing out some of the most incredible content for the community. To those who read The Star, thank you for supporting some of the most driven journalists in the state of Texas. Your regular views do not go unappreciated.
