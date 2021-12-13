In high school, I wanted to work in journalism. I joined what few clubs my school offered that pertained to this field, in an effort to gain experience and seem more appealing to universities. By the time I was a senior, I was the editor-in-chief for the yearbook club, the head writer for my school’s news show and a director for my church’s broadcast streams. At the last minute, I decided to apply for Texas State and was accepted. Before I even started my first class, I signed up to be a multimedia reporter for The University Star.
I don’t remember much about my interview with Jaden Edison, the multimedia editor at the time, but I do remember him asking me about my favorite movie. I told him that it was tied between "Jurassic Park" and "Jaws." He then asked if I was a fan of Spielberg, in which I replied “yes,” because it seemed like a better interview answer than saying that I thought sharks, dinosaurs and moral dilemmas were cool.
Taking photos for Wild Art and stories was fun, but I really enjoyed making weekly video content for the paper. When I was hired, both Jaden and Rebecca spent their afternoons to help teach me how to edit Quad Talk and The Star Rundown. As both video series were weekly, I spent many afternoons in the newsroom hanging out with reporters and editors while simultaneously getting frustrated with writing video captions by hand.
After a while, I became the assistant multimedia editor and consequently the multimedia editor. Although the pandemic wouldn’t allow me to conduct the one-on-one instruction I had once received to my own new hires, I tried to be around as much as I could virtually. When I look back at my time as multimedia editor, I’m proud of all the storytelling and creative work my staff produced.
I imagined myself leading the team until I graduated, but life rarely unfolds the way one plans it. In fact, I never stayed in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Shortly after I finished my first semester at Texas State, I switched my major to history. Despite this shift, The Star, and more specifically the multimedia section, remained a constant in my life in college.
This was the case until I was offered the position of opinion editor. The idea of being in charge of a writing section was daunting, but I wanted to be able to help out wherever I was needed. It did take a bit to grow accustomed to my new role, but it was definitely worth it. I don’t think I would have been able to get to know those within the section as well as I do now, nor help contribute and edit some of our more impactful columns.
As I wrap up my last semester, I can't help but feel so thankful. Thankful for all the friends I’ve made, staff members who trusted me for guidance and leadership, readers and community members who allowed me to share their stories and all the opportunities The Star has given me.
