Editor’s Note: “-30-” has traditionally been used throughout journalism to indicate the end of a story. Each semester, The University Star encourages its graduating seniors to write a Senior 30 — a farewell piece to readers — indicating the conclusion of a journalist’s time as an active member of our organization.
After two and a half years working with The University Star, this Senior 30 marks an accomplishment I never expected to achieve: I have finally written a story. I am not what anyone would call a journalist; I don’t rush to the scene of breaking news or keep my eyes peeled for local happenings worth coverage. I contribute to The Star in a very different way: I code.
When I started my time at Texas State as a sophomore computer science major, I never expected to find my home working with the paper. To be honest, I didn’t even realize we had a newspaper until I applied for a position with The Star during my second semester. Little did I know it at the time, but that application changed my life forever.
My position as the digital product developer for The Star has allowed me to be a part of so many amazing projects. From Stars of San Marcos to Star Stories, a little piece of everything we’ve done in these past two and a half years has touched my desk in one way or another. That hidden permanence, the fact that I’ve gotten to facilitate a multitude of incredible and creative projects, is what I have loved most about this job.
I don’t consider myself a creative person. Walking into the newsroom for the first time, I was struck by how brilliantly talented and driven each and every one of my coworkers seemed. I felt leagues away from their world - how could I ever fit in? But this crowd of people who felt so different from me welcomed me with open arms. It is my coworkers, with whom I’ve spent countless hours talking, thinking and doing, who really made my college experience what it was.
Now that my time here is coming to a close, I feel a bittersweet pride in saying goodbye. I’m going to miss the energy and excitement of the newsroom, but I am also so excited to pass along what I’ve created to the next generation of Star staffers. This website has been my baby for so long; I’m ready to see where the new minds of The Star take it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.