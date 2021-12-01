Editor’s Note: “-30-” has traditionally been used throughout journalism to indicate the end of a story. Each semester, The University Star encourages its graduating seniors to write a Senior 30 — a farewell piece to readers — indicating the conclusion of a journalist’s time as an active member of our organization.
To say The University Star has shaped my college experience is an understatement.
I came to San Marcos as a timid freshman with hopes of just getting on the field to take pictures for one football game that season. Now I have been on that field for every home game, shot at almost all other sports and traveled around the state and country for more games. Without this starting point and lessons that I gained in my time with The Star, I don’t think I could have gotten to where I am today.
As a freshman coming in I was so eager to get into the world of college photography that I was emailing the editors before I even moved into the dorms. When I joined The Star, I was met with encouragement and support that was more than I ever could have imagined. From day one, my editors were helping me realize what I could be in at The Star and in the mass communication field as a whole. I hope they know how much those words of encouragement meant to me and kept me going in times of doubt.
I still remember the feeling of picking up the paper on Tuesday and seeing my photo in the sports section for the first time. Even after three and a half years, I still get that same rush of excitement when I see my work in the paper and the product as a whole every week.
Over my years not only was I was pushed to expand my photography skills but I was given the opportunity to cover games as a reporter to write recaps and create videos (shoutout to Sports Prez). The skills learned while doing those assignments are so valuable to my career and classes and made me more versatile overall.
I am such a firm believer that The University Star will help you in so many ways and get you to where you want to be. Whenever a younger student asks me how to get involved with photography or reporting I direct them to The Star without a second thought because I know what it did for me and what you can get out of it.
Carrington, Jakob, Jaden, Claire, Aidan, Sumit and everyone with whom I worked in both the multimedia and sports section - thank you.
Thank you to everyone who has supported me, edited my stories, chosen my photos for print and given me a place to belong while I was in college.
