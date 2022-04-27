Editor’s Note: “-30-” has traditionally been used throughout journalism to indicate the end of a story. Each semester, The University Star encourages its graduating seniors to write a Senior 30 — a farewell piece to readers — indicating the conclusion of a journalist’s time as an active member of our organization.
I never thought I would work in journalism, but I knew I wanted to be a photographer before I was in high school. By the time I graduated in 2019, I had taken all of my friend’s graduation pictures, done some concert photography and professional work and felt secure in my skills. Texas State was the only college I applied to because I knew they had a photography program and it wouldn’t just be a concentration like a lot of other schools in Texas. I was so excited to live on campus, be independent and experience college in every way. In the second semester of my freshman year, the pandemic hit and I had to move back home until the fall. This was a huge blow to my mental health, stability and overall experience with school.
The semester after that I was feeling a little better, moved into my own apartment, had some classes online and in-person and was enjoying San Marcos again. I applied for The University Star after hearing about how great it was from some people close to me and joined the Multimedia section in January of 2021. I really enjoyed taking photos for Wild Art (now Star Snaps) and getting to know the people in the section, especially our editor at the time, Hannah Thompson, who has done so much for me. That summer, there was no one in town to make content except for me, and I was cranking out photos from so many things I was going to. I got to know the local music and art scene really well, and loved going to all the concerts and markets and discovering and getting to know San Marcos more and more. At the end of the summer, I applied to be the Multimedia Editor and I got the job. I was surprised because I was one of the newest people on the team, but I was proud of the work I was producing and was so excited to lead the section. My favorite thing being at The Star has allowed me to do is take photos at the Austin City Limits Festival last year, which has been the highlight of my career thus far and an immense privilege.
This past year has been quite the challenge for me. It was difficult balancing The Star, classes, running a fashion show, an internship, my photography thesis work, and trying to keep my mental health and personal life in check. I would not have changed any of it, though, because I got to lead a section of talented people, learn from everything we did and experience The Star to its fullest. Graduating in three years has made my time at Texas State tougher but I had an incredible experience, and I will always hold a special place in my heart for The Star, this school and everyone I have been privileged to meet and work with here.
