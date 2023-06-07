San Marcos has many natural areas and preserves open to the public, such as The Meadows Center and Purgatory Trail, but one of Central Texas' biggest crown jewels of nature is Sewell Park and its nearing 95-year legacy.
Opening in 1932, Sewell Park was first established as a recreational area for then Southwest Texas State University students. Earning its name from former Southwest Texas State University President Dr. Thomas Glover Sewell, the park was part of a passion project for Sewell.
Helping make it aesthetic, yet also necessary additions to the park, the developing park has laid a solid groundwork for an attentive and caring administrative group to look after and maintain.
1943 was the pivotal year that Sewell Park's boundaries were expanded to where they are now.
The park has remained an integral part of San Marcos culture, along with being a large tourist attractor during the warm summer months, helping build up tourism in the local area.
The park operates as a free open-to-the-public park and has been for 92 years, and within that time, multiple generations of students have been able to enjoy the park and its connection to the San Marcos ecosystem.
After four years of visiting the park, Kaiti Jeppesen, Texas State alumna of 2023, believes that Sewell was a staple during her college years, especially when graduating.
"Sewell was the first place that I went when I got to San Marcos as a freshman," Jeppesen said. "It was the first place I got to experience the Texas State community. Flash forward three years later jumping in the river, it was kind of a full circle moment for me. The river just feels like home."
For those new to Texas State and San Marcos, Jeppesen believes that Sewell Park can be a great meeting place to branch out into new groups and make new friends.
"You go there and there's no judgment, and it feels like the heart and soul of the Texas State community," Jeppesen said. "I feel like every time I'm there people are asking you to join their volleyball game, or you're talking to Frisbee Dan or Sun God. You really get to feel like you're a part of the community."
For those who work with Sewell Park helping sell raft and outdoor rentals, their personal reflection of Sewell flies with a connection for the nature of the park.
"Sewell just is a very special place to me that keeps me coming back, and it makes me glad to spend a lot of my time here," Kim Lumsden, a wildlife biology senior, said.
Another way that students connect to nature at Sewell Park is through river rafting. River rafting is a popular venture for those experiencing the river, as the discounted rental rafts for students provides a way for large groups to experience the river together. Park-goers are also allowed to bring their own rafts from home.
Lily Dahl, wildlife biology junior, typically spends her days at Sewell Park river rafting.
"My favorite memory has to be doing the river rafting here," Dahl said. "Super fun and just being around the river is great on campus."
The legacy and popularity of Sewell Park has also led campus sponsored events such as the annual 2023 Gaillardia Fest, hosted by Texas State Student Association for Campus Activities. Along with third party event producers Apogee Events and their 2023 San Marcos Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.