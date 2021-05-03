Formally known as The Woods, Redpoint San Marcos is the sweet spot complex in town. Right on the river and near John J. Stokes Park, Rio Vista Park and a nature trail, residents never have to search for activities to do.
Experienced team members Amy Woodward and Mikaela Evans say they both enjoy working at a complex where coworkers are all friends and the environment itself is friendly.
“I love that we’re all friends. Majority of us live on property, so when things went bad with the snow, we were all together… We hang out all the time,” Woodward says.
Managed by The Scion Group, Redpoint has continued to build its reputation amid the pandemic after nearly a year under new management and a new name. Still, it manages to keep residents and their safety a priority.
“The most common issue was separating or trying to accommodate roommates who had COVID,” Evan says.
Woodward adds the complex has also limited the number of social events it hosts.
Throughout the pandemic, Redpoint San Marcos adjusted its services to meet the needs of residents. From Facetiming residents’ parents to virtual unit tours, renters’ needs are always put first.
“We lean toward calling people and doing virtual tours a lot more. It just makes people feel a lot more comfortable,” Evans says.
Redpoint San Marcos, located at 650 River Rd., looks forward to seeing how its new edition, a gas station-like concession stand, will do as things in town inch closer to more face-to face interaction.
“We just had this concession stand added in our clubhouse. [The items are] about the same, maybe less, pricewise, compared to a gas station. So, I’m excited to see how that pans out. Even guests are welcome to it,” Evans says.
2nd Place: The Retreat
3rd Place: Sanctuary Lofts and Windmill Townhomes and Duplexes (tie)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.