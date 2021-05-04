Located less than two miles south of campus at 510 Hull St. is one of the best BBQ spots San Marcos has to offer: Kent Black’s BBQ. Founded in 1932, what started as a meat market now finds itself considered one of Texas’ best BBQ spots.
The restaurant offers eight types of meat alongside two pulled varieties, as well as sides such as coleslaw and mac and cheese. Every week there is new live music.
Black’s secret to success is a simple rub, local post oak wood and patience. The restaurant cooks its brisket for over 14 hours and ensures that every piece of meat is smoked to perfection.
“Delicious ribs and brisket. The sides are also outstanding. Just the right amount of smoke in the meat and the sides compliment the meat,” says Steve Tucker, a city resident, in an online review.
Food and entertainment are not the restaurant’s only great features. Those who enjoy a good drink with their meal can find several Texas draft beers, wine and spirits to accompany their plates filled with tender brisket or pork belly.
To learn more about Kent’s BBQ visit its website.
