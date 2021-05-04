Located steps away from The Square at 230 N LBJ Drive, Pitaya San Marcos is a local boutique stocked with all the latest styles.
From tops, rompers, dresses and denim, Pitaya is stocked with fashion forward pieces perfect for any occasion. The boutique is a franchise chain with locations throughout the country in cities such as Cincinnati and Athens.
“We usually do, you know, try to go for like a super trendy, fun aesthetic and the clothes are often you know, 90s or sort of 2000s inspired,” says Pitaya San Marcos Manager Emma Shannon. “We try to keep things that are up to date with the trends and things that you might find like on Instagram or Pinterest.”
Pitaya’s San Marcos location stocks new items weekly and all Pitaya labeled clothing is sewn in the U.S.
Pitaya is open Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Clothing can be purchased in store or online.
To stay updated on the latest merchandise options available at the store’s San Marcos location follow it on Instagram @pitayasanmarcos.
2nd Place: Barefoot Campus Outfitters
3rd Place: Two P’s and Calis and MINK Salon and barber studio (tie)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.