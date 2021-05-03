Recently celebrating its third year anniversary in San Marcos, Uptown Cheapskate has established itself as an essential business in the area. Uptown Cheapskate is a clothing store that sells second hand items.
The store has a three-step process of buying customers’ clothing: The first step is for customers to prep their clothing, go into the store and decide if they want cash or a 25% more in-store credit from items sold. This process of selling clothing to Uptown Cheapskate promotes a great way to recycle while earning money back.
Uptown Cheapskate is located in Aquarena Plaza and has become a sacred place for Texas State students to shop for clothes. The store often carries items from brands such as Free People and Zara and many more popular brands.
When it comes to its positive relationship with the San Marcos community, Uptown Cheapskate owner Craig Berlin says employees — most of whom are Texas State students — at the store have put in the work.
COVID-19 has significantly impacted business, but as more students continue to move back to the city, Uptown Cheapskate is starting to get back on track.
“It was hard, it was hard on everyone, and we tried to use it as a learning experience,” Berlin says.
Uptown Cheapskate continues to surpass expectations as it provides excellent service to everyone who walks in.
For more information on Uptown Cheapskate, visit the location at 1504 Aquarena Springs Dr. Suite 101, its website or @uptownsanmarcostx on Instagram.
2nd Place: Barefoot Campus Outfitters
3rd Place: Two P’s and Calis and MINK Salon and barber studio (tie)
