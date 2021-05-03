Located near Bobcat Stadium, Summer Moon is one of the best coffee shops in San Marcos. Summer Moon is a proud Texas based coffee shop and offers a modern take on traditional coffee shops. The shop provides free wifi and open seating, making it the perfect place for college students to study and hangout.
Summer Moon first opened its doors in 2005 in Austin. Since then, Summer Moon has expanded to various locations across Texas, including San Marcos. Although Summer Moon has grown to nearly 20 locations, not much has changed.
For two decades Summer Moon has been committed to making small, hand-roasted batches of the finest beans over seasoned Texas oak. It takes pride in its wood-fired coffee and sweet cream moon milk.
“We offer a blend of bitterless coffee and moon milk for those who don't love the coffee taste but also provide various options for those who do like the coffee taste” says Kyle Corthay, manager of the San Marcos Summer Moon location.
For more information about Summer Moon, visit its location at 1180 Thorpe Lane or its website.
2nd Place: Stellar Coffee
3rd Place: Mochas and Javas and Joe’s Cafe (tied for 3rd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.