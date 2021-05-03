Purgatory Creek is one of the most beautiful trails in San Marcos. The trail is a great place to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature. Residents and visitors can relax and spend time exploring all the wonderful things the trail has to offer.
Purgatory Creek wraps around 570-acres of natural creek area. The largest portion of the trail can be accessed at Wonder World Drive and Craddock Avenue. Purgatory Creek has three access points each with its own parking spaces. It is home to many wildlife species such as the golden-cheeked warblers and black-capped vireos. The creek includes a flood control dam, meadows, canyon bluffs of 40 feet or more, champion oaks and dense juniper thickets.
Purgatory Creek even has an online map visitors can use to guide them throughout the trail. Throughout the trail, visitors can find markers that tell them where they are and information about the trail and its species.
Purgatory Creek is perfect when in need of a break from everyday routines. Visitors of the trail can enjoy their time relaxing, exercising, sight-seeing or walking.
2nd place: Spring Lake Natural Area
3rd place: 5-mile Dam and Dante’s Loop (tied for 3rd)
