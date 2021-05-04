Note: Repeated attempts to reach this business for comment were unsuccessful.
Founded in June of 1974, Cheatham Street Warehouse opened its doors to the San Marcos community, providing food and beverages to those who wanted to sit back, enjoy a show and relax with live music.
With an incredible opening night in 1974 — one in which the beer sold out quickly and the music flowed through the crowd — the new music venue kicked off a creative music scene within San Marcos, highlighting the best talent around.
With visits from Stevie Ray Vaughan (before he rose to fame) and other well-known musicians, Cheatham Street Warehouse’s owners and founders — Kent Finlay and Jim Cunningham — created a hub where artists could showcase their music, creatives could be discovered and a community could bond over beers and art.
The warehouse has thrived throughout the last few years, providing a space for up-and-coming creators to brainstorm with other creatives and talented musicians. A dedicated “Songwriters Circle” night brought together Randy Rogers, Todd Snider, Hal Ketchum and others, keeping alive the “integrity” of the warehouse, focusing on what brought it to life: The endless talent in San Marcos.
The music venue also offers alcoholic beverages and food, following COVID-19 protocols and ensuring a safe space for everybody to attend the public events.
To this day, Cheatham Street Warehouse continues to put on live music events for the public, its calendar riddled with aspiring musicians. Those who wish to book the venue can do so through private events on its website, with wedding events, private parties and dinners being popular choices.
To learn more about Cheatham Street Warehouse, visit them at 119 Cheatham St. or its website.
2nd Place: The Marc
3rd Place: Zelicks, Wake the Dead, Aquabrew (tie)
