The Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center provides many services to victims in the Hays and Caldwell county. The services provided include emergency shelter for people who need immediate safety, a helpline for resources, a 24-hour hospital response program, and individual and group counseling for adults and children.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the women’s center had to start providing some services virtually and holding online events on Facebook. The women’s center still does some things face to face, but it is very limited and implements stricter safety protocols.
Melissa Rodriguez, the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center executive director, says that the women’s center is always accepting donations and recruiting volunteers for the hospital response program.
For more information about the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center, visit its website.
