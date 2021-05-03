San Marcos residents looking to give back to the community can visit the Hays County Food Bank, where volunteers are welcomed with open arms. The Hays County Food Bank is partnered with over 20 agencies and distributes food daily to people in need.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hays County Food Bank continues to serve the community by pre-bagging the food and having very little interaction with the people they are serving. The pandemic has altered the way the Hays County Food Bank does everything. Instead of people going inside to get their food, they have to wait outside.
The Hays County Food Bank is also very passionate about the environment. The food bank works with local farmers and gardeners to reduce food waste as much as possible.
For those wanting to give back to the San Marcos community, Hays County Food Bank, located at 220 Herndon St., is always in need of volunteers and donations.
For more information, visit the Hays County Food Bank’s website.
2nd Place: HOME Center and Mano Amiga (tie)
