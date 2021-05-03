Ivar’s River Pub is an indoor-outdoor seating restaurant located on the San Marcos River across from Rio Vista Park. The restaurant opened in 1996 by Ivar Gunnarson, a Canadian World War II veteran and is currently run by his son Curtis Gunnarson and wife Denele Gunnarson.
Dining at Ivar’s River Pub is unlike any other restaurant experience. The view of the river combined with the great food makes for a wonderful time. Ivar’s River Pub has a variety of menu options, ranging from burgers to salad, seafood and more.
Denele Gunnarson says some customer favorites are the queso con pico chicken, barbecue, burgers and chicken fried steak.
“We make it [all] fresh here,” Denele Gunnarson says.
With the challenges of COVID-19, Ivar’s River Pub has made accommodations to keep business running safely.
“We looked at everything we did and tried to evaluate how to make it a better, safer process,” Denele Gunnarson says.
To stay as safe as possible, the restaurant has removed some tables and chairs, uses a sanitizing company and takes staff members’ temperatures upon their arrival.
Denele Gunnarson says Ivar’s River Pub is a part of the community.
“We want to support the community around us. My husband’s family was born and raised here. It is a family business,” Denele Gunnarson says.
For more information on Ivar’s River Pub, visit its location at 701 Cheatham St. or its website.
2nd Place: Blue Dahlia
3rd Place: Patio Dolcetto
