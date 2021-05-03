Gumby’s Pizza and Wings has been around since 2010. The restaurant offers optimal service, unique pizza flavors and an atmosphere that attracts Texas State students.
Gumby’s Pizza and Wings, located at 312 W. Hopkins St., is more unique than other pizza shops in San Marcos due to its fun, loving nature. The restaurant sells pizzas, wings and local beers. Art from local artists is displayed throughout the restaurant to create an inviting ambience. The managers believe Gumby’s Pizza stands out because of its creative culture.
Gumby’s Pizza and Wings is known for its signature “Stoner Pie,” which consists of pizza sauce, mozzarella sticks, pepperoni, french fries and bacon.
Since COVID-19, owners Adam and Forrest Higdon have adapted well to circumstances such as capacity restrictions and mask mandates. The owners say they sanitize the restaurant everyday and no employees have contracted the virus.
2nd Place: Pie Society
3rd Place: Patio Dolcetto
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.