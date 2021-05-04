Originally from Austin, Alvin Ord’s Sandwich Shop is at the top of the sandwich category here in San Marcos.
Located at 204 University Dr., Alvin Ord’s has a full menu of cheap and delicious sandwiches. The sandwich shop is open seven days a week and offers daily specials Monday through Thursday.
Alvin Ord’s Sandwich Shop offers an array of sandwiches and a wide selection of salads.
The sandwich shop is loved for its friendly staff and great atmosphere. Many people also come back to dine at the restaurant even after they have graduated from Texas State.
“The sandwiches are just as AMAZING as they were when I worked here in college,” says Angela Garrett via a Facebook review of the restaurant. “It is worth the trip every single time I visit San Marcos!’
2nd Place: Mochas and Javas and Root Cellar (tie)
3rd Place: Spud Ranch and Jo’s Café (tie)
